15.01.2024 22:00:00
Arista Networks to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results on Monday, February 12th 2024
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31st, 2023 after U.S. markets close on Monday, February 12th, 2024. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on February 12th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.
Upcoming Investor Event Participation
Arista announces it will participate in the following event with the financial community:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Jayshree Ullal, CEO
Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Time: 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET
A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.
