Arista Showcases Next Generation Systems and Optics for Cloud, Internet Service Provider, and Enterprise Networks

Arista Networks today announced its range of products, solutions and executive participation at OFC23. CEO Jayshree Ullal will share perspectives on the petascale era of cloud networking and the systems and optics required to meet the demands of new AI/ML-driven network architectures. The plenary session takes place on Tuesday, March 7, from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PST at OFC23 in San Diego.

Arista’s Chief Development Officer and Founder, Andy Bechtolsheim, will also present at the Optica Executive Forum panel on "Inside the Datacenter: AI/Machine Learning and the role of Photonics,” on Monday, March 6, from 2:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., and at four additional panels and technical sessions. For the full listing, including others that Mr. Bechtolsheim is involved with, see the Agenda of Sessions.

Arista will showcase a range of next generation solutions at the Arista booth, #5401, at OFC, which will include:

Technology demonstration of a new class of low power 800G optical transceivers that utilize advanced silicon technology nodes, new optical materials and the new Linear Drive (LD) interface.

Arista’s recently announced 7050X5 platforms with quad-rate 10/25/50/100G SFP-DD and DSFP ports.

400G Bi-directional transceivers that interoperate with the large installed base of 100G-BIDI transceivers and the newly defined SR1.2 and SR4.2 standards.

A pluggable optical line system packaged in a QSFP form factor.

Arista is also pleased to demonstrate multi-vendor interoperability of its latest 800G and 400G systems by participating in the Ethernet Alliance’s technology demonstrations at OFC23. In addition to compatibility with existing networks, interoperability across vendors is foundational for the widespread adoption of next generation Ethernet solutions for cloud, service providers and enterprise networks.

