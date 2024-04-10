10.04.2024 15:23:18

Arkhouse Nominees Added To Macy's Board

(RTTNews) - Macy's, Inc. (M) announced the appointment of two independent directors, Richard Clark and Richard Markee, to its Board, effective immediately. The appointments follow the Board's engagement with Arkhouse Management Co. LP, resulting in the withdrawal of its director nominations. Following the Board appointments and retirements, the Macy's Board comprises 15 directors, 14 of whom are independent.

The Macy's, Inc. Board stated that it is continuing to engage with Arkhouse and Brigade regarding their proposal to acquire the company. The company has begun to provide Arkhouse and Brigade with certain confidential due diligence information, and that process remains ongoing.

"As a result of our efforts, our buyer group has begun receiving due diligence to progress discussions toward a potential transaction to acquire the company. The appointment of Clark and Markee to the Board and the Finance Committee, which is tasked with reviewing our proposal and any alternative transactions, will ensure that our discussions continue to be constructive and that our proposal is treated seriously and expeditiously," Arkhouse said on Settlement with Macy's.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Macy's Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Macy's Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Macy's Inc 18,35 1,66% Macy's Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen