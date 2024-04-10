|
10.04.2024 15:23:18
Arkhouse Nominees Added To Macy's Board
(RTTNews) - Macy's, Inc. (M) announced the appointment of two independent directors, Richard Clark and Richard Markee, to its Board, effective immediately. The appointments follow the Board's engagement with Arkhouse Management Co. LP, resulting in the withdrawal of its director nominations. Following the Board appointments and retirements, the Macy's Board comprises 15 directors, 14 of whom are independent.
The Macy's, Inc. Board stated that it is continuing to engage with Arkhouse and Brigade regarding their proposal to acquire the company. The company has begun to provide Arkhouse and Brigade with certain confidential due diligence information, and that process remains ongoing.
"As a result of our efforts, our buyer group has begun receiving due diligence to progress discussions toward a potential transaction to acquire the company. The appointment of Clark and Markee to the Board and the Finance Committee, which is tasked with reviewing our proposal and any alternative transactions, will ensure that our discussions continue to be constructive and that our proposal is treated seriously and expeditiously," Arkhouse said on Settlement with Macy's.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Macy's Incmehr Nachrichten
|
04.03.24
|Erhöhtes Übernahme-Angebot schickt Macy's-Aktie auf Höhenflug (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: Macys gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.24
|NYSE-Titel Macy's-Aktie stärker: Macy's schlägt milliardenschweres Übernahmeangebot aus (Reuters)
|
22.01.24
|Warenhauskette Macy's lässt möglichen Käufer abblitzen (Reuters)
|
05.01.24
|Hoffnungen für René Benko? SIGNA-Investor Haselsteiner zieht Geldspritze für SIGNA Prime in Erwägung (Reuters)
|
11.12.23
|Macy's-Aktie im Höhenflug: Finanzinvestoren wollen offenbar Macy's kaufen (dpa-AFX)
|
11.12.23
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Macy's schnellen hoch - Bericht über Übernahmeofferte (dpa-AFX)
|
15.11.23
|Ausblick: Macys stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Macy's Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Macy's Inc
|18,35
|1,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.