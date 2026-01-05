Arlo Expands Smart Security Integration With Samsung SmartThings

(RTTNews) - Arlo Technologies (ARLO) announced on Monday a broader partnership with Samsung SmartThings, aiming to boost smart security for users within the SmartThings ecosystem, starting with the U.S. market. Thanks to this collaboration, SmartThings users can now access Arlo's Smart Security Platform right from their SmartThings app.

This builds on last year's launch of Arlo's AI-driven object detection feature, which helps identify people, packages, and pets. Together, the two companies are looking to provide more control and quicker responses to security alerts.

Arlo mentioned that this improved integration will enhance visibility and offer better peace of mind, ultimately making homes and families safer with a smooth smart home experience.

ARLO is currently trading at $13.69, up $0.46 or 3.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.