07.03.2024 07:30:04
Arlo Surpasses 3 Million Paid Subscription Accounts
Continued Subscription Growth Illustrates Success of Ongoing Innovation and Arlo's Robust Hardware and Software SolutionsSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2024 - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its AI-powered subscription service has surpassed a milestone of 3 million paid accounts. Arlo's continued subscription growth illustrates the success of its ongoing innovations and a robust ecosystem of security solutions for home, business, and personal safety.
"Arlo launched the first consumer AI subscription in June of 2018, revolutionising the security market and foretelling the incredible value the technology can create for users across many industries. Since then, we have continued to invest in our AI and SaaS platform which is at the core of Arlo's incredible user experience and low churn rates," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo. "The 3 million subscriber milestone, which came earlier than expectations, is a testament to the true user benefits of our plans and the overall power of our service business. Arlo's innovation will continue as we roll out numerous exciting new features and AI capabilities over the course of this year that will drive further subscriptions and continue our position as the true leader in the market."
Arlo Secure subscription plans currently start at $4.99 per month to support home security devices with up to 4K video recordings.
Features of Arlo Secure, Secure Plus and Safe & Secure Pro subscriptions include[1]:
For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com/asia/.
[1] Some features are subject to device capabilities and not available in all regions. Visit https://www.arlo.com/en-us/arlosecure.html to learn more.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.
