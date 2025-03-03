|
03.03.2025 02:59:56
Arlo Technologies Announces Price Repositioning On Security Products
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Arlo Technologies, a leading innovator in smart home security solutions, is thrilled to announce a Recommended Retail Price repositioning across selected products in the Arlo range. Effective immediately, this initiative makes it easier than ever to experience extraordinary value and upgrade home and business security with Arlo's award-winning surveillance technology.
Arlo understands the importance of feeling secure in your own home and believes that no one should compromise safety during times of economic uncertainty. By lowering the R.R.P. of security cameras, Arlo aims to ease the financial pressures on families while providing them with the reliable security solutions they need.
Security cameras are now available for purchase at the Recommended Reduced Retail Prices on the Arlo website and through authorised retailers.
For more information, visit www.arlo.com/asia/.
About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.
