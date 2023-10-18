|
18.10.2023 22:30:00
Armstrong World Industries Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.28 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on Nov. 16, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 2, 2023.
"Today’s announcement marks our fifth consecutive, annual dividend increase since the inception of our dividend program in 2018 and demonstrates the Board of Directors’ continued confidence in our growth strategy and cash flow generation,” said AWI CFO and Senior Vice President Chris Calzaretta. "Our healthy balance sheet coupled with our proven ability to consistently grow adjusted free cash flow supports returning cash to shareholders as a component of our balanced approach to capital allocation.”
The declaration and payment of future dividends and capital allocations will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be dependent upon, among other things, the company's financial position, results of operations and cash flow.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018140970/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Armstrong World Industries Incmehr Nachrichten
|
10.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Armstrong World Industries legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.23
|Ausblick: Armstrong World Industries vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.03.23
|: Armstrong World Industries downgraded to hold from buy at Deutsche Bank (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Armstrong World Industries Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Armstrong World Industries Inc
|69,73
|-0,95%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.