Armstrong World Industries Aktie

Armstrong World Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LCJG / ISIN: US04247X1028

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.10.2025 11:30:41

Armstrong World Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $86.3 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $76.9 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Armstrong World Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $425.2 million from $386.6 million last year.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.3 Mln. vs. $76.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $425.2 Mln vs. $386.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 - $7.55 Full year revenue guidance: $1,623 - $1,638 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Armstrong World Industries Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Armstrong World Industries Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Armstrong World Industries Inc 171,00 -1,16% Armstrong World Industries Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt leichte Verluste einsteckt, kommt das deutsche Börsenbarometer kaum vom Fleck. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen