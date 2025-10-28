Armstrong World Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCJG / ISIN: US04247X1028
|
28.10.2025 11:30:41
Armstrong World Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $86.3 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $76.9 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Armstrong World Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89 million or $2.05 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $425.2 million from $386.6 million last year.
Armstrong World Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $86.3 Mln. vs. $76.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $425.2 Mln vs. $386.6 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 - $7.55 Full year revenue guidance: $1,623 - $1,638 Mln
