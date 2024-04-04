Armstrong World Industries Names Dawn Kirchner-King as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, announced today that Dawn Kirchner-King has been named SVP, chief human resources officer, effective April 22, 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dawn back to Armstrong as our new Human Resources leader,” said AWI CEO and President Vic Grizzle. "She is a seasoned leader with unique experience and an innovative leadership style that will benefit our company as we advance our people strategy and continue to foster a culture of excellence, collaboration and inclusivity. In her prior Armstrong role as chief information officer, Dawn demonstrated true passion for leading teams and a commitment to talent development. I am confident that these leadership attributes will further strengthen our employee engagement and organizational success.”

Kirchner-King brings more than 30 years of experience across multiple industries to her new role. She will be rejoining AWI after serving as SVP and CIO of Carlisle Construction Materials, a $3 billion division of the Carlise Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL). Prior to Carlisle, Kirchner-King had previously served as CIO of AWI from 2015 to 2023. Before joining Armstrong in 2015, she was a managing director at Hartman Executive Advisors, where she provided strategic advisory and process improvement services to global businesses. Prior to that, she held technology leadership roles at Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) as well as technology and marketing leadership roles at several regional insurance companies. Kirchner-King attended The Pennsylvania State University and earned an Executive MBA from Temple University’s Fox School of Business.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, AWI has approximately 3,100 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404878686/en/