25.01.2024 14:30:00
Armstrong World Industries Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the conference call and the accompanying presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com. Attendees who will not be asking a question during the call are encouraged to connect to the live webcast using the Listen Only link below.
Those wishing to participate by telephone must register prior to the event using the participant call link below. These registrants will receive personal dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.
- Listen Only Link
- Participant Call Link
A replay of the event will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page at ArmstrongWorldIndustries.com.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, AWI has approximately 3,100 employees and a manufacturing network of 17 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125329138/en/
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.