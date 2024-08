Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Help Alibaba Regain Its Glory. Here's How.

Once the undisputed leader in the Chinese technology industry, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has faced difficult times in recent years in growing its business due to its sheer size and a highly competitive environment.But the tech giant is not giving up yet. Instead, it is betting heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) to help it regain its former glory . Whether in its core e-commerce operations or cloud computing offerings, Alibaba has made enormous efforts to leverage AI to become more efficient and grow its revenue.Here, I'll highlight some of the company's efforts in this area and why those moves are critical in the company's next development phase.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool