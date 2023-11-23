ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Takeover

ASMALLWORLD AG acquires online flight booking portal Jetbeds.com



Zurich, 23.11.2023 – Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announces the acquisition of online flight booking site Jetbeds.com, which is offering customers a unique tool to find and book First and Business Class flights from the world’s leading airlines. The acquisition will further expand ASMALLWORLD’s online travel booking capabilities, next to its existing hotel booking platform ASMALLWORLD Collection. The company plans to continue to operate the standalone website Jetbeds.com but will also leverage the newly acquired booking platform to offer flight bookings from within the ASMALLWORLD and First Class & More apps and websites in the future.

ASMALLWORLD AG announces that it is acquiring all assets of Jetbeds GmbH. The agreement was structured as an asset deal giving ASMALLWORLD AG full ownership of the Jetbed’s booking engine and its intellectual property.

Jetbeds GmbH, a German startup, has developed a proprietary flight booking engine which powers Jetbeds.com, allowing customers to book First and Business Class flights from the world’s leading airlines. Jetbeds’ travel planning tools help customers find the desired flights at a great price. It also offers a variety of additional services like special offers, price alerts and best price search to find the best flight deals for its customers.

With this acquisition, ASMALLWORLD further expands its online booking capabilities and will now be able to offer flight bookings in addition to its existing hotel booking capabilities with the ASMALLWORLD Collection. This marks an important step on the company’s journey to become an integrated luxury travel hub.

ASMALLWORLD will continue to offer the Jetbeds’ standalone services under Jedbeds.com, but will also leverage the newly acquired technology to develop online flight booking capabilities for its ASMALLWORLD and First Class & More customers. First Class & More will most likely be able to offer flight booking in Q2 of next year and ASMALLWORLD is expected to start with the integration of the booking tool towards the end of next year, once a few other ongoing initatives have been completed.

"After the successful launch of our hotel booking tool two years ago, we are very excited to take the next step on our journey by expanding our service offering with Jetbeds’ flight booking capabilities. This marks another important milestone on our journey to becoming a fully integrated luxury travel hub," comments Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD.

The ASMALLWORLD Group:

ASMALLWORLD is the world’s leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem that enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1,000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world’s most admired hotels, offering the unique “ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate,” which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost.

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services.

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality consulting and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit.

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

The World’s Finest Clubs, the world’s leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

