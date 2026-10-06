ASML vs. Nvidia: Which AI Semiconductor Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the artificial intelligence (AI) boom matures, investors can choose between companies that design AI chips and those that supply the specialized machinery required to manufacture them. Is ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) or Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) the better play?

ASML is the world's only manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, the machines used to produce leading-edge chips. Nvidia operates at the other end of the supply chain, designing graphics processing units (GPUs) that train and run AI models in data centers. Both offer a way to invest in AI stocks, though they are growing at very different rates.

ASML designs and manufactures the lithography systems that chipmakers use to print circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It stands apart among semiconductor stocks because its EUV systems print the highly complex layers of advanced chips found in newer smartphones and AI hardware. The company sells to makers of both logic and memory chips, and its customer base is concentrated. Four customers accounted for about 61% of total net sales in 2025, according to its annual report.

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