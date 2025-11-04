Assurant Aktie
Assurant Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $265.6 million, or $5.17 per share. This compares with $133.8 million, or $2.55 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $293.9 million or $5.73 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $3.231 billion from $2.967 billion last year.
Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $265.6 Mln. vs. $133.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.17 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue: $3.231 Bln vs. $2.967 Bln last year.
