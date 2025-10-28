ATI Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ATI Inc. (ATI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $110.0 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $82.7 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $119.4 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.125 billion from $1.051 billion last year.

ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $110.0 Mln. vs. $82.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $1.125 Bln vs. $1.051 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 - $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.21