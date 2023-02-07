|
07.02.2023 22:35:00
Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the company’s common stock of 74.0 cents per share. The indicated annual dividend is $2.96.
The dividend will be paid on March 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 20, 2023. This is the company’s 157th consecutive quarterly dividend.
Atmos Energy Corporation, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor. We safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and our communities. Atmos Energy manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas. Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006068/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atmos Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.23
|Ausblick: Atmos Energy präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Atmos Energy stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Atmos Energy Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atmos Energy Corp.
|108,76
|0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen im Fokus: US-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet mehrheitlich etwas höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab leicht nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlossen mehrheitlich fester.