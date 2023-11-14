AtriCure Releases 2023 ESG Report

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced that the company has published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting the company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives.

"At AtriCure, our focus on making a positive difference for patients is at the heart of our ESG strategy,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer at AtriCure. "As we continue to grow, so does our responsibility to operate sustainably and with an unrelenting focus on helping patients, supporting our people, and being exemplary partners. We are committed to further advancing our ESG programs and improving transparency on our focus areas in the years ahead.”

Key accomplishments detailed in AtriCure’s 2023 ESG Report include:

Receiving recognition for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion from the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

AtriCure received the 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award from the NACD as the top company in the Small Cap - Public Company category. This award recognizes boards that have improved their governance and created long-term value for stakeholders by implementing forward-thinking diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) practices. Launching key clinical trials and research studies focused on new markets for patients who have limited treatment options.

These include the landmark Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion for Prophylactic Stroke Reduction Trial (LeAAPS), HEAL-IST to evaluate treatment for Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia, Investigator-Sponsored Research (ISR) on non-opioid pain relief, and others. Cultivating an early pipeline of talent and enhancing employee learning and development.

AtriCure created unique opportunities for educational work and experience during 2022 for participating students and established a learning forum for AtriCure leaders focused on emotional intelligence, DE&I, and essential business skills. Strengthening relationships across our supply chain.

AtriCure has been engaging key business partners through thoughtful dialogue and other efforts, including holding a Supplier Summit we expect to host on an annual basis going forward. Expanding education to new audiences, including our groundbreaking Women's Cardiac Health Awareness Program.

AtriCure’s 2023 ESG Report aims to address the company’s diverse stakeholders who are interested in ESG-related information, including investors, customers, employees, communities, suppliers, and patients. This report also addresses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure topics for the Medical Equipment and Supplies industry. Please visit the "Corporate Responsibility” section under "About AtriCure” of the company’s website at www.atricure.com/esg to view the report.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

