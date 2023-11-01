AtriCure Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced third quarter 2023 financial results.

"We are excited to report another strong quarter at AtriCure, driven by the performance across our business globally. We also made progress against many strategic initiatives in our pillars of innovation, education and clinical science,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer at AtriCure. "To that end, we continue to prioritize thoughtful investments while demonstrating meaningful operating leverage in our business. As we look to the future, we remain confident in the vast potential of our markets and our ability to deliver profitable growth.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter 2023 was $98.3 million, an increase of 18.1% over third quarter 2022 revenue (17.3% on a constant currency basis). Our worldwide revenue growth reflects continuing adoption of our products by physicians for the treatment of patients with Afib, LAA management and post-operative pain management.

U.S. revenue was $81.7 million, an increase of $11.9 million or 17.1%, compared to the third quarter 2022. U.S. revenue growth was driven by sales across product lines, highlighted by sales of the EnCompass® clamp in open ablation, cryoSPHERE® probe for post-operative pain management and the AtriClip® Flex·V® device in appendage management. International revenue increased $3.1 million or 23.2% (18.7% on a constant currency basis) to $16.6 million, across all franchises and geographic regions. On a sequential basis, worldwide revenue for the third quarter 2023 decreased approximately 2.6% from the second quarter 2023 due to normal seasonality of procedures in summer months.

Gross profit for the third quarter 2023 was $73.9 million compared to $61.7 million for the third quarter 2022. Gross margin was 75.2% for the third quarter 2023, showing improvement of 110 basis points from the third quarter 2022. The current quarter reflects leverage of our operations and production efficiencies, partially offset by pressure from geographic and product mix. Loss from operations for the third quarter 2023 was $8.1 million, compared to $10.7 million for the third quarter 2022, reflecting strong revenue growth, cost efficiencies, and improving operating leverage. Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.20 for the third quarter 2023, compared to $0.27 for the third quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive for the third quarter 2023 at $4.7 million, compared to negative $0.7 million for third quarter of 2022. Adjusted loss per share for the third quarter 2023 was $0.20, compared to $0.27 for the third quarter 2022.

Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per share are non-GAAP measures. We discuss these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.

2023 Financial Guidance

Full year 2023 revenue is projected to be $394 million to $396 million, reflecting growth of approximately 19% to 20% over full year 2022. Management now expects full year 2023 positive adjusted EBITDA of approximately $18 million to $20 million, and full year 2023 adjusted loss per share of approximately $0.74 to $0.76.

Conference Call

AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at https://ir.atricure.com/events-and-presentations/events. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the webcast start time. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements”– that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. This press release also includes forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.atricure.com/forward-looking-statements as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this release is as of November 1, 2023. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.

Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue to both management and investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, legal settlements, impairment of intangible assets and change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities. Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.

Adjusted loss per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net loss per share before non-cash adjustments in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, impairment of intangible assets and legal settlements. A reconciliation of adjusted loss income per share reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share” later in this release.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financials measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 United States Revenue: Open ablation $ 25,844 $ 21,569 $ 77,988 $ 62,613 Minimally invasive ablation 10,893 10,077 31,900 28,846 Pain management 12,591 10,510 36,249 28,734 Total ablation 49,328 42,156 146,137 120,193 Appendage management 32,364 27,620 98,647 83,120 Total United States 81,692 69,776 244,784 203,313 International Revenue: Open ablation 8,007 6,680 23,015 19,385 Minimally invasive ablation 1,578 1,445 4,820 4,249 Pain management 547 121 1,214 375 Total ablation 10,132 8,246 29,049 24,009 Appendage management 6,466 5,224 18,869 15,029 Total International 16,598 13,470 47,918 39,038 Total revenue 98,290 83,246 292,702 242,351 Cost of revenue 24,421 21,533 72,147 61,524 Gross profit 73,869 61,713 220,555 180,827 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 20,354 15,169 53,119 43,589 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,604 57,267 185,451 175,771 Total operating expenses 81,958 72,436 238,570 219,360 Loss from operations (8,089 ) (10,723 ) (18,015 ) (38,533 ) Other expense, net (919 ) (1,503 ) (2,416 ) (3,616 ) Loss before income tax expense (9,008 ) (12,226 ) (20,431 ) (42,149 ) Income tax expense 47 46 218 147 Net loss $ (9,055 ) $ (12,272 ) $ (20,649 ) $ (42,296 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.93 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 46,411 45,823 46,262 45,682

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 133,014 $ 121,113 Accounts receivable, net 51,528 42,693 Inventories 61,894 45,931 Prepaid and other current assets 6,283 5,477 Total current assets 252,719 215,214 Long-term investments — 51,509 Property and equipment, net 41,400 38,833 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,043 3,787 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 300,465 274,120 Other noncurrent assets 1,644 1,985 Total assets $ 600,271 $ 585,448 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 61,836 $ 52,920 Current maturities of debt and leases 20,702 5,472 Total current liabilities 82,538 58,392 Long-term debt 42,153 56,834 Finance and operating lease liabilities 11,520 12,242 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,227 1,226 Total liabilities 137,438 128,694 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 47 47 Additional paid-in capital 812,238 787,422 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,184 ) (4,096 ) Accumulated deficit (347,268 ) (326,619 ) Total stockholders' equity 462,833 456,754 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 600,271 $ 585,448

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Loss) (Adjusted EBITDA) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss, as reported $ (9,055 ) $ (12,272 ) $ (20,649 ) $ (42,296 ) Income tax expense 47 46 218 147 Other expense, net 919 1,503 2,416 3,616 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,111 2,987 10,634 8,791 Share-based compensation expense 8,661 7,001 26,416 21,574 Net gain from legal settlements — — (4,412 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) (adjusted EBITDA) $ 4,683 $ (735 ) $ 14,623 $ (8,168 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss Per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss, as reported $ (9,055 ) $ (12,272 ) $ (20,649 ) $ (42,296 ) Net gain from legal settlements — — (4,412 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted net loss $ (9,055 ) $ (12,272 ) $ (25,061 ) $ (42,296 ) Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.93 ) Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share Basic and diluted 46,411 45,823 46,262 45,682

