19.04.2023 14:00:00
AtriCure to Participate in the 2023 Bank of America Health Care Conference and Host a Cryo Nerve Block Therapy Investor Education Webcast
AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced that the company will be hosting an investor education webcast in conjunction with Canaccord Genuity, focusing on Cryo Nerve Block Therapy. The company also announced that it will be participating in the upcoming 2023 Bank of America Health Care Conference.
AtriCure’s management will be participating in the 2023 Bank of America Health Care Conference. Management is scheduled to present on May 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
AtriCure and Canaccord Genuity will be hosting the Cryo Nerve Block Therapy Investor Education Webcast at 12:30 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The webcast will include a moderated question and answer session with management and a key opinion leader.
Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of each presentation by visiting the "Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 37 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probe is cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.
