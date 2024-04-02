|
02.04.2024 17:18:52
Autodesk Stock Slips On Accounting Investigation, Delays Form 10-K Filing
(RTTNews) - Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Tuesday announced that, as the internal investigation is going on, it will not be filing the annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2024 within the prescribed time period.
The investigation is on Company's free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices.
The investigation committee is comprised entirely of outside independent directors. After the earnings release on February 29, the information was brought to the attention of management, and voluntarily contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission. The software maker said it expects to file the Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period.
Currently, shares are at $251.02, down 3.21 percent from the previous close of $259.44 on a volume of 520,991.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Autodesk Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Autodesk Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Autodesk Inc.
|227,40
|-1,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: Dow freundlich -- ATX mit moderaten Zuwächsen -- DAX fester -- Nikkei letztlich stark - Handel in China ruht
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Die Wall Street verzeichnet Aufschläge. Der Nikkei zog am Donnerstag an, während in China nicht gehandelt wurde.