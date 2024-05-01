|
01.05.2024 13:11:35
Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.18 billion, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $2.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $2.88 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $5.25 billion from $4.93 billion last year.
Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.88 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.25 Bln vs. $4.93 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Automatic Data Processing Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Automatic Data Processing Inc.
|227,05
|-2,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Leitzinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.