Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $829.3 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $776.7 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $858.1 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $4.768 billion from $4.477 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $829.3 Mln. vs. $776.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.02 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.768 Bln vs. $4.477 Bln last year.