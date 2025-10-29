Automatic Data Processing Maintains FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, technology company Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) maintained its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, ADP continues to project adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 8 to 10 percent on revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.92 per share on revenue growth of 5.78 percent to $21.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

