AXA Launches an Online Risk Prevention Program for Youth

AXA announces the launch of Safe Cyber Space, an initiative aimed at raising awareness and equipping teenagers, their parents, and educators to face digital challenges, amid rising online risks. Led by AXA and with support from the AXA Foundation for Human Progress over the next three years, this project brings together UNICEF, Simplon Foundation, and everyone.AI with a shared goal: to better protect young people online.

The program will address key risks associated with digital use, such as phishing, cyber bullying, fake news, digital addiction, and the integration of best practices for Artificial Intelligence in education.

Overall, the initiative aims to reach over 15,000 middle school students through in-person sessions and nearly 3 million adults and children across France, Spain, and Portugal through national campaigns. The goal is to make Safe Cyber Space one of Europe’s most extensive awareness programs on these topics.

The project is also supported by France’s High Commissioner for Children, Sarah El Haïry, and Najat Maalla M’jid, UN Secretary-General’s Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Children.

This partnership will focus on three main areas, combining awareness, research, and training:

Raising Awareness Among Youth and Adults about Major Risks

Resources from Cybervengers.club, a series of educational mangas created by AXA, will be gradually deployed to 15,000 young people in partnership with Simplon Foundation through face-to-face sessions at schools and community centers. Additionally, UNICEF, an organization dedicated to child protection, will promote this awareness campaign within its networks in France. Finally, dedicated training sessions will be organized for parents, teachers, educators, and AXA employees in France and Spain to help them detect early warning signs and provide initial solutions.

National Campaigns and Studies to Better Understand Digital Usage

Through discussion groups, UNICEF will conduct in-depth research on digital habits of target audiences, aiming to publish strategic reports for policymakers and economic stakeholders. These will inform public policies and private initiatives to enhance online child protection.

Training for Parents and Educators

everyone.AI will actively contribute to developing online training modules dedicated to parents and educators. These educational contents will be progressively developed and deployed to AXA employees, partners, and the general public.

This partnership aligns with AXA’s commitment to fostering a safer and more responsible digital environment, consistent with the Group’s mission: to protect what matters.

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