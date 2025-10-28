Axalta Coating Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDV / ISIN: BMG0750C1082
|
28.10.2025 11:20:56
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $110 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $144 million or $0.67 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $1.28 billion from $1.32 billion last year.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $110 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.28 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Axalta Coating Systems Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Axalta Coating Systems zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Axalta Coating Systems legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Axalta Coating Systems informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Axalta Coating Systems legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.25
|Ausblick: Axalta Coating Systems legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)