Axalta Coating Systems Aktie

WKN DE: A12EDV / ISIN: BMG0750C1082

28.10.2025 11:20:56

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $110 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $144 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $1.28 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $110 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.28 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

