07.10.2024 08:00:14
BA ruined a £13,000 trip to St Lucia for my grieving daughters
My wife died late last year. As it has been such a tough time for me and my two young daughters, I decided to take the three of us on a really special holiday in July. After an extensive search I paid more than £13,000 for 12 nights in a penthouse suite in a resort in St Lucia, via British Airways.We arrived to be told by the resort that no penthouses were available due to construction work, and that our accommodation had been downgraded. The suite was significantly cheaper and lacked the views we had been promised. It was on the lowest floor next to the swimming pool, which had loud music from the bar playing all day. I immediately called BA and was told to register a complaint via its website. I did, but over two months later have received no response. I have called twice and tweeted, only to be told they are very busy and can't give me a timeline for a reply.
