Back to School, Back to Kohl’s With Savings and Style

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is making back-to-school shopping easy for families with more ways to save on quality merchandise. This season, families will find new brands, trend-right apparel and essentials, including hundreds of staples under $20, including tees, shorts and denim.

"We know the back-to-school time frame can be very busy for families, so we’re making their shopping experience simple and affordable, while also offering the style and trends kids want,” said Nick Jones, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. "Kohl’s is positioned to deliver all the products families need at great prices to ensure everyone is first day ready, whether it’s the first day of preschool, the first day of college or any first day in between.”

Back-to-School Essentials at Affordable Prices

Kohl’s is stocked with back-to-school essentials, including tees, denim and sneakers, as well as must-have brands kids love including Nike, adidas and Under Armour. Plus, backpacks and lunchboxes from Hurley, JanSport, Disney, and more. Everyday apparel from only-at-Kohl’s brands offers incredible value, with little kids’ Jumping Beans tees starting at $6.99, kids' SO denim starting at $19.99 and juniors graphic tees starting at $12.99. Plus, Kohl's has school uniforms from IZOD starting at $10.

New Brands and Styles in Apparel and Dorm

Kohl’s is launching new brands just in time for school, including Limited Too, Aéropostale and an expanded assortment from Madden Girl. Plus, with an expanded home assortment, college-bound students will find storage and decor starting at $9.99, dorm room furniture and lighting under $50, and kitchen appliances from Hamilton Beach, Toastmaster, and Dash for $30 and under.

More Ways to Save

Kohl’s will offer savings events throughout July and August. In addition to Kohl’s Cash earn and redeem periods, customers can earn Kohl's Rewards daily through the retailer’s free loyalty program, and even more value with Kohl’s Card. Families can also take advantage of tax-free weekends at select Kohl’s stores. All Kohl’s stores in states with sales tax holiday events will not charge sales tax on qualifying items. Some exclusions may apply. Customers can learn more about their state’s tax-free shopping opportunities here.

Supporting the Kids in Our Communities

As part of our ongoing commitment to communities nationwide, Kohl’s is committing more than $250,000 to over 120 Boys & Girls Clubs of America locations across the country for back-to-school shopping, through the Kohl's Cares Shopping Grant program. Each Club will receive a $2,000 Shopping Grant to ensure kids and Clubs are ready to kick off the school year in style.

*Kohl's Cash® terms and exclusions apply. Not valid on Sephora at Kohl’s. Earn amount of Kohl's Cash® is approximate and may vary if additional coupons are applied to the purchase transaction. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

**Visit Kohls.com/Rewards for program details and terms and conditions.

***Present coupon in-store or enter code on Kohls.com. Refer to the specific offers for terms and exclusions or ask an associate for details.

