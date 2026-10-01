BAE Systems Bags $16 Mln Contract To Design And Develop M-Code GPS Solution

(RTTNews) - Thursday, BAE Systems plc (BA.L) announced that it has secured a $16 million contract from Collins Aerospace to design and develop the M-Code Global Positioning System solution for the U.S. Navy's Joint Precision Approach and Landing System or JPALS.

Under this contract, the company will provide its Digital GPS Anti-Jam Receiver to upgrade JPALS to M-Code, the U.S. military's encrypted GPS signal, strengthening resilience during precision landings in all environments.

"This award marks a significant milestone in the continued modernization of JPALS, a mission-critical capability enabling safe, precision aircraft recoveries aboard Navy carriers in all weather and environments," said Molly O'Brien, program manager for Airborne GPS at BAE Systems.

BAE's stock was trading at 1,942.00 pence, down 0.79 percent on the London Stock Exchange.