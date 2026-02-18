|
18.02.2026 08:38:04
BAE Systems FY25 Underlying Operating Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - BAE Systems (BA.L, BSP.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 statutory IFRS profit before tax increased to 2.6 billion pounds from 2.3 billion pounds, last year. Profit per share was 68.0 pence compared to 64.1 pence. EBIT increased to 2.9 billion pounds from 2.7 billion pounds. On an underlying basis, EBIT rose to 3.3 billion pounds from 3.0 billion pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 75.2 pence compared to 68.5 pence.
For the year ended 31 December 2025, revenue increased to 28.3 billion pounds from 26.3 billion pounds. Underlying sales increased to 30.7 billion pounds from 28.3 billion pounds. Organic growth was 9%, for the period.
At last close, shares of BAE Systems were trading at 2,029.0 pence.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street tiefer -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei beendet Handel in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.