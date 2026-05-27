27.05.2026 16:19:48

BAE Systems Wins Vehicle Protection Program From US Army

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L), an aerospace and defense company, Wednesday announced that it has received the Soft Kill Active Protection System or APS program of record from the U.S. Army.

The financial details of the program have not been divulged.

The APS program equips ground vehicles with advanced electronic warfare capabilities by leveraging BAE Systems' Rapid Optical Observation and Kill or ROOK system to disrupt and defeat incoming threats, including unmanned aerial systems and anti-tank guided missiles.

On Wednesday, BA.L shares were trading at 1975 pence, down 0.75% on the London Stock Exchange.

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