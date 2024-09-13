Balfour Beatty Wins GBP 363 Mln Contract From National Grid For Reinforcement Project

(RTTNews) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L), a British infrastructure company, announced Friday that it has been awarded a 363 million pounds contract by National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) to deliver the Bramford to Twinstead Reinforcement project.

Main construction of the project is expected to commence in the first half of 2025 with completion expected in 2028.

The contract has been awarded through National Grid's RIIO-2 framework. On completion, the project will reinforce the electricity network in East Anglia. It will also ensure to continue to reliably and securely transport the cleaner, greener electricity required for the UK's transition to Net Zero.

Under the contract, Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the replacement of the existing high voltage electricity network between Bramford Substation in Suffolk and Twinstead Tee in Essex, with a new 400 kilovolt overhead line spanning 18 kilometers.

In addition, the company will also deliver 11 kilometres of underground cable through the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Stour Valley.

At peak construction, Balfour Beatty will employ over 200 people including 10 apprenticeship and graduate positions.

On the London Stock Exchange, Balfour Beatty shares were trading at 415.60 pence, up 0.48 percent.