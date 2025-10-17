Bank First National Aktie

Bank First National für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117EM / ISIN: US06211J1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.10.2025 05:11:29

Bank First Corp. Secures Regulatory Approvals For Merger With Centre 1 Bancorp

(RTTNews) - Bank First Corp. (BFC), the holding company of Bank First, N.A., announced that it has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its planned merger with Centre 1 Bancorp Inc., parent company of The First National Bank and Trust.

The transaction will close on January 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by Centre's shareholders.

Following the close of the transaction, First National Bank and Trust will become a division of Bank First until the system conversion, expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026. At that time, all First National Bank and Trust offices will fully transition to the Bank First name, and customers will be transitioned to the Bank First system and digital banking platform.

In July 2025, Bank First Corp. agreed to acquire Centre 1 Bancorp in an all-stock deal valued at $174.3 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bank First National Corpmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Bank First National Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank First National Corp 121,03 -7,43% Bank First National Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.10.25 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen im Blick: US-Handel endet im Minus -- ATX geht unverändert aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Die Wall Street entwickelte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen