Bank First National Aktie
WKN DE: A117EM / ISIN: US06211J1007
|
17.10.2025 05:11:29
Bank First Corp. Secures Regulatory Approvals For Merger With Centre 1 Bancorp
(RTTNews) - Bank First Corp. (BFC), the holding company of Bank First, N.A., announced that it has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its planned merger with Centre 1 Bancorp Inc., parent company of The First National Bank and Trust.
The transaction will close on January 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by Centre's shareholders.
Following the close of the transaction, First National Bank and Trust will become a division of Bank First until the system conversion, expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026. At that time, all First National Bank and Trust offices will fully transition to the Bank First name, and customers will be transitioned to the Bank First system and digital banking platform.
In July 2025, Bank First Corp. agreed to acquire Centre 1 Bancorp in an all-stock deal valued at $174.3 million.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank First National Corpmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Bank First National Corpmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank First National Corp
|121,03
|-7,43%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen im Blick: US-Handel endet im Minus -- ATX geht unverändert aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Die Wall Street entwickelte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen.