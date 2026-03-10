SCREEN Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US8108971081
|
10.03.2026 15:48:10
Banks failing to screen for illegal mining risks
A LARGE proportion of banks and investors are not screening for illegal mining risks despite operating in sectors vulnerable to illicit extraction, according to Reuters which cited a report by the World Wide Fund for Nature and financial crime risk platform Themis.The study, based on a survey of 647 financial institutions across 22 countries, found that roughly 40% do not include illegal mining in their due diligence processes, even though 84% are active in at least one high-risk sector such as transport or transit, said Reuters.Illegal mining is estimated to generate at least $48bn annually in criminal proceeds, connected to offences including money laundering, corruption, tax evasion, sanctions violations and terrorist financing. Rising prices for copper, gold and silver, combined with growing demand for minerals used in electric vehicles and data centre infrastructure, are expanding opportunities for illicit extraction networks.The report noted that minerals are frequently shipped in containers, fewer than 2% of which are inspected, allowing illegally mined resources to enter global supply chains undetected. One respondent cited clients mislabelling precious stones as apparel to circumvent audits.Illicitly sourced commodities such as gold and cobalt can be absorbed into legitimate markets, making the sector attractive to organised criminal groups seeking both revenue and a vehicle for laundering proceeds. Financial institutions may be exposed through trade finance, lending to mining companies, commodity trading and investment portfolios.The report recommended improved screening tools, staff training and greater supply chain transparency as measures to help institutions identify transactions linked to illicit mining activity, said Reuters.The post Banks failing to screen for illegal mining risks appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SCREEN Holdings Co.,Ltd. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs
Analysen zu SCREEN Holdings Co.,Ltd. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.