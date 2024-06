Barclays and HSBC to cut fixed-rate mortgage deals

Other lenders likely to follow suit as analysts say 0.25 percentage point cut could fuel ‘summer of savings’ for borrowersBusiness live – latest updatesHSBC and Barclays are cutting rates on their fixed mortgage deals in what some brokers claim could be the start of a “summer of savings” for homebuyers and those looking to remortgage.Barclays has reduced rates by more than 0.25 percentage points in some cases from Tuesday, and its cuts led to a quick response from HSBC , which said it would be cutting rates across its home loans range with effect from Wednesday. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel