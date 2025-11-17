WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
|
17.11.2025 12:48:31
Barrick's Breakup Rumors, North America Versus The World
Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B), one of the world's largest gold producers, is allegedly weighing a potential breakup of the company. The split would create two companies — one centered on North America and another housing operations across Africa and Asia.Reuters first reported on the rumor, citing four people familiar with internal board discussion. The media outlet noted that neither a Barrick spokesperson nor interim CEO Mark Hill would comment. The latter said that the company does not respond to market speculation.According to these rumors, the initiative is in exploratory stages. Still, discussions have included the possibility of selling the company's African mines outright, as well as divesting the giant Reko Diq copper-gold project in Balochistan once financing is secured. The move would amount to a partial reversal of Barrick's 2019 merger with Randgold Resources, ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!