Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN: 855018 / ISIN: AU000000RIO1
|
05.12.2025 12:49:00
Battery electric trucks hit Pilbara in joint BHP, Rio Tinto test
BHP (ASX: BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO) have begun testing two battery electric haul trucks at BHP’s Jimblebar iron ore mine in Australia’s Pilbararegion as the miners look for ways to curb diesel use and cut emissions.The units, supplied through a partnership with Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), mark the first phase of a joint trial meant to gauge whether battery technology can support large-scale iron ore operations. Each miner will decide on next steps after the joint testing period, including whether to move toward broader trials or fleet integration.BHP said the work aims to confirm the performance of battery systems, charging infrastructure and supporting supply chains.“Replacing diesel isn’t just about changing energy sources, it’s about reimagining how we operate and creating the technologies, infrastructure and supply chains to transform mining operations,” BHP’s Western Australia Iron Ore President Tim Day said.Day added these trials will help the companies understand how “all the pieces of the puzzle fit together.”Net zero by 2050Rio Tinto Iron Ore Pilbara Mines MD Andrew Wilson said decarbonizing the company’s truck fleet across 18 mines remains a major challenge. “By exploring solutions like this to reduce emissions, we hope that, over time, we will be able to move away from diesel,” he said, noting that “no single company can achieve zero emissions haulage on its own.”Caterpillar senior vice president Marc Cameron said the collaboration was key to “accelerating innovation and shaping the next generation of mining technology.”The companies said the effort supports their shared ambition to reach net zero operational emissions by 2050.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
