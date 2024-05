Baxter: Four-year Study Indicates Approx. 25% Lower Mortality With Use Of Theranova Dialyzer

(RTTNews) - Baxter International (BAX) announced new data showing expanded hemodialysis, known as HDx therapy, enabled by Theranova dialyzer, was associated with an approximately 25% lower all-cause mortality risk for up to four years when compared to high-flux hemodialysis. The new data is from a 48-month observational cohort study involving 1,092 dialysis patients at 11 Baxter Renal Care Services Centers in Colombia.

"It is very exciting to see the results of this four-year study, indicating approximately 25% lower mortality for chronic kidney patients with the use of Baxter's Theranova dialyzer," said Peter Rutherford, vice president, Medical Affairs, Kidney Care, Baxter.

