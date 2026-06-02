Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are likely to open on a mixed note on Tuesday with investors assessing the latest developments on the geopolitical front and tracking the trend in commodity markets.

While U.S. President Donald Trump said he asked both Israel and Hezbollah to halt hostilities, the Israelian Prim Minister Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's description of the discussions was somewhat limited.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures slipped to $90.12 a barrel before recovering to $91.00, still down by about 1.3% from previous close.

Gold futures are up $51.10 or 1.14% at $4,557.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $1.421 or 1.89% at $76.675 an ounce.

Canadian stocks slipped on Monday after U.S.-Iran peace talks stalled after Iran's refusal to engage in talks following Israeli attacks on Lebanon, leaving the Strait of Hormuz blocked for oil and energy trade.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 34.25 points or 0.1% at 34,734.89.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors weighed optimism around artificial intelligence against heightened geopolitical risks from Middle East tensions. Investors assessed mixed signals over the status of peace talks after Iran suspended indirect negotiations with the U.S. in protest of Israel's actions in Lebanon.

The major European markets are up in positive territory today as oil prices fell amid hopes Israel and Hezbollah would pause hostilities in Lebanon.