Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are seen opening on a mixed note on Thursday, tracking commodity prices and subdued European stocks. The mood is likely to remain a bit cautious with investors looking ahead to fresh economic data from the U.S. for clues about the Federal Reserve's future policy moves.

Constellation Software will be in focus after Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of homebuilding software solutions and services in North America, announced Stella AI, an enterprise-grade AI agent for homebuilders. Stella AI blends industry-specific intelligence, data security, and integration with builder workflows.

The Canadian market closed sharply higher on Monday, extending previous session's upmove. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index moved steadily higher throughout the session before eventually closing up 552.34 points or 1.7% at 33,023.32.

Gold stocks helped lead the way higher once again amid a continued surge by the price of the precious metal, with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index spiking by 4.9%. Significant strength was also visible among technology stocks, as reflected by the 2% surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday, with post-election optimism in Japan and a strong rebound in the technology sector helping underpin regional sentiment.

Japanese markets set a fresh record high on continued optimism surrounding Prime Minister Takaichi's landslide election victory.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors digesting corporate updates from the region and looking ahead to U.S. jobs data due later in the week.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.15 or 0.23% at $64.51 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $21.80 or 0.43% at $5,057.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.579 or 0.7% at $81.655 an ounce.