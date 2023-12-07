07.12.2023 13:01:53

BD Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance For Fingertip Blood Collection Device

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) announced Thursday it has received 510(k) clearances from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for a novel blood collection device that obtains blood samples from a fingerstick that produce lab-quality results for some of the most commonly ordered blood tests.

The BD MiniDraw Capillary Blood Collection System is less invasive than a traditional venous blood draw by using capillary blood collected from a patient's finger by a trained healthcare worker, without the need for a phlebotomist to collect blood from a vein.

The innovative design provides a sample that produces lab-quality blood test results from a fraction of the volume of traditional venous collections. It is less invasive than traditional venous blood collection methods and more convenient for the patient by expanding access to blood collection to new locations, including retail pharmacies.

The device may provide a better patient experience and has the potential to transform diagnostic testing.

The 510(k) clearances include low-volume blood collection for a lipid panel, selected chemistry tests, and hemoglobin and hematocrit (H&H) testing. BD plans to expand blood tests enabled by BD MiniDraw Collection System in the future.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD) 216,00 0,47% Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen