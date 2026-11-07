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07.11.2026 14:25:16
Berkshire Q3 Profit Down
(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A, BRK-B) reported on Saturday that its net earnings attributable to shareholders for the third quarter declined to $22.112 billion or $15,502 per class A share from $30.796 billion or $21,413 per class A share last year.
Investment gains for the third quarter dropped to $9.407 billion from $17.311 billion in the prior year.
Operating earnings for the quarter were $12.705 billion down from $13.485 billion in the previous year. But total revenues for the quarter increased to $105.647 billion from $94.972 billion last year.
BRK-A closed Friday's regular trading at $856,612.00 down $88.00 or 0.01%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $612.25 or 0.07%.
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