Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon vs. Disney

The S&P 500 has consistently hit record highs in 2024, rising 15% year to date. Easing inflation and excitement over the tech industry have made Wall Street bullish, suggesting that now could be an excellent time to expand your portfolio.Two companies worth considering are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). They both have powerful positions in entertainment and are home to some of the most popular streaming platforms.Thanks to a booming retail division and a budding advertising business, Amazon is on a promising growth trajectory. Meanwhile, recent earnings from Disney indicate a recovery could be underway after a challenging few years.