NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
16.11.2025 17:23:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Costco vs. Coca-Cola
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are both reliable long-term performers. Right now, however, the two stocks are heading in vastly different directions. Costco is trending lower, off from its 52-week high by around 15%. Coca-Cola is trending higher, below its all-time highs by just 3% or so.Here's why more investors will probably prefer Coca-Cola right now.Even after the recent drawdown in Costco's share price, it's still only offering a dividend yield of 0.6%. That's half the level of the S&P 500, and well below Coca-Cola's nearly 2.9% yield. Coca-Cola's yield is only about average for the soda maker in recent years, but it is a touch better than the 2.7% of the average consumer staples stock, using the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF as an industry proxy.
