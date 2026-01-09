Beta Bionics Aktie
Beta Bionics Shares Tumble 33%
(RTTNews) - Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX) shares plunged 32.79 percent on Friday, falling $10.49 to $21.50, possibly reacting to the company's preliminary, unaudited fourth-quarter 2025 financial results released yesterday.
The stock was trading at $21.50, sharply lower from its previous close of $31.99 on the Nasdaq. Shares opened at $22.75 and traded between $20.03 and $23.92 during the session. Trading volume surged to about 4.53 million shares, well above the average volume of roughly 777,000 shares.
Earlier, Beta Bionics shared that they expect their net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 to hit at least $32 million. They estimate that net sales from their Durable Medical Equipment channel will be around $22.3 million, while sales from the Pharmacy Benefit Plan channel should hit at least $9.7 million, which is more than triple what the company saw last year.
Beta Bionics has traded within a 52-week range of $8.89 to $32.71.
