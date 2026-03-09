BETA Technologies Posts Wider Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - BETA Technologies (BETA) reported that its fourth quarter net loss was $150.0 million compared to a loss of $76.4 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $2.02 compared to a loss of $1.92. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $103.45 million compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $68.2 million. Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were $11.1 million, compared to $4.4 million, last year.

BETA currently expects full year 2026 revenues to be in the range of $39 million to $43 million and full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be negative and in the range of $305 million to $395 million.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, BETA shares are down 3.94 percent to $18.51.

