BetMGM To Be X's Exclusive Sports Betting Partner

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International's (MGM) subsidiary, BetMGM, Friday announced a strategic agreement with X, formerly Twitter, to be the social media platform's exclusive sports betting partner.

The sports betting company said that it intends to expand its reach through X.

"X users in the United States can explore BetMGM's latest betting odds on pro football, with each of the major professional and college sports expected to follow in the coming weeks. The odds interface provides an easy clickthrough for each game to BetMGM's app or website, creating a seamless user experience," BetMGM said in a statement.

Currently, MGM's stock is sliding 0.19 percent, to $46.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.