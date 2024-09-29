|
30.09.2024 00:00:00
Better Advertising Tech Stock: Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms
The digital advertising industry is growing, which makes it an attractive sector to invest in. Spending on digital ads is expected to increase 12% year over year in 2024, and continue double-digit growth through at least 2026.The two businesses with the largest share of digital advertising revenue in the world are Google, owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Facebook, owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Together, their market share is 57%. Amazon is a distant third with a 7% share.Alphabet and Meta's industry leadership makes buying their stocks a great way to gain exposure to the expanding digital ad market. But if you had to choose between them, which one is the better investment? Here's a look at each to help answer that question.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
