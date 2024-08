Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms

No topic has garnered more attention in the past couple of years than the sudden rise of all things artificial intelligence (AI). Business leaders are trying to position their companies to take advantage of this technology, while governments will probably lag when it comes to regulatory clarity. And then there are investors who want to find ways to profit from the trend.It's a good idea to look at dominant tech companies to gain exposure. For example, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are investing aggressively to bolster their competitive positions. But which of these internet giants is the better AI stock to buy right now?Alphabet was using AI and machine learning as far back as 2001, when its Google Search engine would help users with spelling. Nowadays, AI permeates the company's DNA. "All six of our products with more than 2 billion monthly users now use Gemini," CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted on the Q2 2024 earnings call. Gemini is the company's AI model.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool