IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
16.11.2025 16:28:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: IonQ vs. D-Wave Quantum
The artificial intelligence (AI) market is hot, but a lot of computing power is needed to drive AI's evolution further. Here, quantum computers may be the solution thanks to the potent properties of quantum mechanics.For example, D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), a pure-play quantum computing company, showcased its technology's power by solving a complex calculation in minutes that would take a million years and the world's annual electrical consumption for today's classical supercomputers to solve.D-Wave isn't the sole contender vying for quantum supremacy. Rival IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) claims it's the world's only quantum platform company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IonQmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.25
|IonQ-Aktie gewinnt: Quantencomputing-Spezialist überzeugt mit kräftigem Umsatzwachstum (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|IonQ-Aktie schwächelt: Quantencomputer-Konzern bleibt tief in der Verlustzone stecken (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.06.25