Better Bad-News Buy: CrowdStrike vs Super Micro Computer

Buying a stock on bad news may sound like a pretty bad idea at first. Why would you want to pick up shares of a company that's facing a stumbling block?It's important to consider the news carefully. If a particular company has been navigating rough waters but has a solid long-term story, it could be a fantastic moment to buy. That's because you'll get in on this potential long-term winner for a better price.Two technology companies in this situation right now are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). CrowdStrike , following a faulty software update in July, was involved in the world's biggest information technology-outage ever. As for Supermicro, a few weeks ago, a short-seller released a report alleging troubles at the company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool